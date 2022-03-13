Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.86. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $50.34.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.
About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
