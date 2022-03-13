Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WLFC opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Willis Lease Finance has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $200.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter worth about $138,033,000. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 5.9% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 421,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,662,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 34.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

