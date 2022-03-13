Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stake Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,889 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.17% of Wintrust Financial worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on WTFC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $91.77 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $65.66 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.86.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.