Wolfe Research Cuts Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target to $335.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wolfe Research from $461.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $289.00.

NYSE JLL opened at $223.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.56 and its 200 day moving average is $251.16. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $167.06 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 34,813 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 127.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,688,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

