Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 82.2% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $95.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.43. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €105.00 ($114.13) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €95.50 ($103.80) to €97.65 ($106.14) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($105.43) to €98.00 ($106.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolters Kluwer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.53.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

