WorkQuest Token (WQT) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. WorkQuest Token has a total market cap of $313,754.36 and $341,866.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WorkQuest Token Coin Profile

WorkQuest Token (WQT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,143,772 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

