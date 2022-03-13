WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Raised to C$200.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSPOF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$186.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$201.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WSP Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.10.

WSPOF stock opened at $130.51 on Friday. WSP Global has a twelve month low of $92.43 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.26.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

