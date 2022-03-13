W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $716.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.63. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $6.68.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

