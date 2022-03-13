W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
W&T Offshore stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $716.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.63. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $6.68.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.
W&T Offshore Company Profile (Get Rating)
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
