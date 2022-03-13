Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of XHR opened at $18.70 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

