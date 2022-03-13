yAxis Reaches Market Capitalization of $390,273.83 (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 13th. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $390,273.83 and approximately $35,597.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yAxis coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, yAxis has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00045330 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000157 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,495.57 or 0.06606534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,792.92 or 1.00049213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00041531 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io

Buying and Selling yAxis

