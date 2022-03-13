Yokohama Rubber (OTCMKTS:YORUY) Stock Price Down 10.4%

The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:YORUY – Get Rating) shares dropped 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $12.77. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52.

About Yokohama Rubber

The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited manufactures and sells tires, industrial products, and golf products in Japan, the United States, India, China, the Philippines, and internationally. It operates through Tires, Multiple Business (MB), and Alliance Tire Group (ATG) segments. The Tires segment offers tires for passenger cars and light trucks; trucks and buses; construction and mining equipment; and motor sports, as well as tire tubes, aluminium alloy wheels, and other peripheral products.

