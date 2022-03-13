Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. CommScope posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

COMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

CommScope stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.86. 5,577,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,251,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $29,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $207,940. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at $19,925,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $1,125,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 3,669,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,513,000 after buying an additional 808,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

