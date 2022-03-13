Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Immuneering’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.40). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immuneering will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Immuneering.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03).
Shares of IMRX stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.49. 118,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,680. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at $3,247,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at $349,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at about $911,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at about $18,082,000. 46.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Immuneering Company Profile (Get Rating)
Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
