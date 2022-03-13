Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Post $3.27 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) will post $3.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.33 and the lowest is $3.25. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings of $2.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $7.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,720,240,000 after buying an additional 153,852 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,161,400,000 after acquiring an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,483,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $764,524,000 after purchasing an additional 120,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $10.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.55. 978,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $326.34 and a 200 day moving average of $389.10. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $283.21 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.