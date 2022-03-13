Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Post $3.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) will post $3.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.33 and the lowest is $3.25. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings of $2.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $7.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,720,240,000 after buying an additional 153,852 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,161,400,000 after acquiring an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,483,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $764,524,000 after purchasing an additional 120,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $10.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.55. 978,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $326.34 and a 200 day moving average of $389.10. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $283.21 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

