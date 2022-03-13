Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) to report $75.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.10 million and the highest is $78.71 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $80.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.
On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $304.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $276.00 million to $333.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $362.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 6.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:NHI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.44. The stock had a trading volume of 160,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,937. The company has a current ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.46.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 147.54%.
About National Health Investors (Get Rating)
National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.
