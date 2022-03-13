Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) to report $75.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.10 million and the highest is $78.71 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $80.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $304.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $276.00 million to $333.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $362.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on NHI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 6.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.44. The stock had a trading volume of 160,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,937. The company has a current ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 147.54%.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

