Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $643.16 Million

Analysts predict that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) will post $643.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $636.54 million and the highest is $649.00 million. Nordson reported sales of $589.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDSN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.75.

Shares of NDSN stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $215.05. The company had a trading volume of 191,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nordson has a one year low of $197.01 and a one year high of $272.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.80 and its 200 day moving average is $244.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Nordson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nordson by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nordson by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,854,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

