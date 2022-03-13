Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to Post $0.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. RPM International reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Vertical Research cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $78.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. RPM International has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $101.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.85%.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited purchased 600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in RPM International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in RPM International by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in RPM International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

