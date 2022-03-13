Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Equities analysts expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Unity Biotechnology also posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Unity Biotechnology.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Shares of UBX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. 1,157,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,760. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.23. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $7.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

