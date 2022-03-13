Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to Post -$1.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($1.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.25) and the highest is ($0.93). Zymeworks reported earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($4.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($3.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to $7.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zymeworks.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZYME. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

ZYME traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 574,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,823. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $390.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08.

In other news, insider Neil Josephson purchased 5,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 66,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.