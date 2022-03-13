Zacks: Analysts Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Announce $1.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) to post $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.
On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.
In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $111,107,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $92,408,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.24. 1,603,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,042. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $112.15.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
