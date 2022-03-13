Zacks: Analysts Expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to Post $1.03 EPS

Analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) to report $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.99. KKR & Co. Inc. reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

KKR traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $52.29. 3,385,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,798,584. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $46.95 and a one year high of $83.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.41 per share, for a total transaction of $493,400.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

