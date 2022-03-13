Zacks: Analysts Expect PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PG&E’s earnings. PG&E reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PG&E will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PG&E.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). PG&E had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PG&E from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

PCG stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.78. 11,318,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,591,693. PG&E has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 276,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 33,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PG&E by 201.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,031 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in PG&E by 13.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 174,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,876,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 59.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 34,630 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

