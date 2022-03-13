Zacks: Analysts Expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.44). Sabre reported earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). The business had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.76 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 485.58% and a negative net margin of 54.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

SABR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.90. Sabre has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $16.88.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $326,476 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 205,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 6.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Sabre by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 164,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

