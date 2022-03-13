Zacks: Analysts Expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Sealed Air reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEE. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.77. 833,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $70.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.06. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

