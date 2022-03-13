Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.73 Million

Analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) to report $15.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.70 million. Agenus posted sales of $11.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year sales of $59.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $79.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $97.62 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $150.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,170,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,170,000 after buying an additional 8,857,832 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,005,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after buying an additional 1,950,325 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 2,741.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,989,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,823,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,245 shares in the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $2.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $722.60 million, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.19. Agenus has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.79.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

