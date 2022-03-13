Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $767.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) to report $767.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $818.70 million and the lowest is $668.30 million. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $148.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 417.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $4.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.15) EPS.

AMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $1,145,818.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $752,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 795,979 shares of company stock worth $16,785,385. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

AMC traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $14.30. 29,114,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,874,813. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $30.81. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.43.

About AMC Entertainment (Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.