Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.40. Clarus reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLAR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Shares of Clarus stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 271,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,308. Clarus has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $32.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $855.90 million, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 13.89%.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 20,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,557,000 after purchasing an additional 193,267 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

