Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) will report $150.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.00 million and the highest is $150.50 million. Motorcar Parts of America posted sales of $168.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year sales of $636.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $636.40 million to $636.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $686.10 million, with estimates ranging from $681.10 million to $691.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Motorcar Parts of America.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.28. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

MPAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $61,870.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,007,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,342,000 after acquiring an additional 88,145 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 1,731.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $322.06 million, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.65. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $25.68.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.