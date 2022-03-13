Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.19. Trade Desk reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $6.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.80. 7,756,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,935,800. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 199.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.69. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,066 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

