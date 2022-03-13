Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Ballard Power Systems reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Friday, March 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ballard Power Systems.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
Shares of BLDP opened at $10.98 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
