Zacks: Brokerages Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 745.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 88,868 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $678,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVCY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.43. 28,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $23.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

