Zacks: Brokerages Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 745.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 88,868 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $678,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVCY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.43. 28,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $23.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.