Zacks: Brokerages Expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Announce $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) to report $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.26. Microchip Technology reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,348 shares of company stock valued at $7,907,954. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.04. 3,527,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,285,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

