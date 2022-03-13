Zacks: Brokerages Expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.89. Power Integrations posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Shares of POWI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.16. 312,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,915. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.16. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 23,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $2,011,591.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $224,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,992 shares of company stock worth $3,967,515. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,698,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 381,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,410,000 after purchasing an additional 210,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,382,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.