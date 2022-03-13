Zacks: Brokerages Expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Post Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.22. T. Rowe Price Group reported earnings per share of $3.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $11.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $13.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.82 to $13.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,476 shares of company stock worth $4,348,930 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TROW stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.33. 1,237,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,402. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $133.07 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.93%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

