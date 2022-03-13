Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Guess? (NYSE:GES) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Guess? have underperformed the industry in the past year. The pandemic-related disruptions continue to impact the company’s operations. Although third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues increased year over year, the company continued to witness challenges related to lower store traffic as well as capacity restrictions. For the fiscal fourth quarter, Guess? expects revenues to be down mid-single digits from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Nevertheless, the company benefits from its solid digital business, which performed well in the fiscal third quarter. Guess? is on track to make progress in its customer-centric initiatives, which includes omnichannel capabilities as well as advanced data analytics and customer segmentation. Management is committed to its six key strategies and has made remarkable progress against each of them.”

Shares of GES stock opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Guess? has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $31.12.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Guess? by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Guess? by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Guess? by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Guess? by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

