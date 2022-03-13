Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) to Hold

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get Repay alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

RPAY stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. Repay has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Repay had a negative net margin of 22.84% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repay will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $95,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Repay by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,262,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,404,000 after buying an additional 1,373,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repay by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,816,000 after purchasing an additional 123,697 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Repay by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,567,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50,476 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repay by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,386,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Repay by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,192,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,752,000 after purchasing an additional 174,269 shares during the last quarter.

About Repay (Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.