Zacks Investment Research Lowers Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

DOMO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.60.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $42.76 on Thursday. Domo has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $98.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average of $65.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.69.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Domo by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Domo by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Domo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

