Zacks Investment Research Lowers NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NXTC. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.80.

NextCure stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36. NextCure has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $12.98.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that NextCure will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NextCure by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NextCure by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 421,860 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,536,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in shares of NextCure by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 407,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NextCure by 86.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 173,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

