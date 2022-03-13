Zacks Investment Research Lowers NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NXTC. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.80.
NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that NextCure will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NextCure by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NextCure by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 421,860 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,536,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in shares of NextCure by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 407,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NextCure by 86.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 173,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.
About NextCure (Get Rating)
NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextCure (NXTC)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextCure (NXTC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.