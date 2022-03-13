Zacks Investment Research Lowers Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.33.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $49.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.81. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $5,523,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

