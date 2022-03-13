Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.09.

Shares of AGTI opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.74.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 35,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $707,020.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,685.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $5,531,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,170,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,267,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,909,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

