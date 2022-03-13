ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $6.68 million and $622,244.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00033803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00105106 BTC.

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

