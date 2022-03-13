Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

ZG has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of ZG opened at $47.05 on Friday. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $162.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 20.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.