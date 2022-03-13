Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.75.
Shares of NASDAQ ZSAN opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.95. Zosano Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.
About Zosano Pharma (Get Rating)
Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.
