Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ZSAN opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.95. Zosano Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZSAN. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 263.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 730.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 150,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

