Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $215-221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.20 million.Zumiez also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.100 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

ZUMZ stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,275,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,010. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $920.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.23.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Zumiez by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth $655,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Zumiez by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,861 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,115 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

