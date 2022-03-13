Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $215-221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.20 million.Zumiez also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.100 EPS.

ZUMZ traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.23. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zumiez will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,316 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $175,228,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,514 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,470 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Zumiez by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,759 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Zumiez by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,680 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

