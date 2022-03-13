Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.20 million.Zumiez also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of Zumiez stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,275,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,010. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average of $44.23. The company has a market capitalization of $920.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Zumiez by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Zumiez by 16.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Zumiez by 44.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,345 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Zumiez by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,509 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Zumiez by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,680 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

