$0.05 EPS Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Tenable posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenable.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

NASDAQ:TENB traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.27. 1,634,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43. Tenable has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.25 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $1,037,072.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,777,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,859,500. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Tenable by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tenable by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 430,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.