-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTXR. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTXR opened at $1.54 on Friday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries, Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to people suffering from hemorrhoids, NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and I/ONTAK, a protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).

