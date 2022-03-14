-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.
On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citius Pharmaceuticals.
Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ CTXR opened at $1.54 on Friday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77.
About Citius Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries, Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to people suffering from hemorrhoids, NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and I/ONTAK, a protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).
