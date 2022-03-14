-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allbirds’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Allbirds will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allbirds.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIRD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,278,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $4,631,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,490,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

