-$0.12 EPS Expected for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). Marker Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marker Therapeutics.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.
NASDAQ:MRKR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. 2,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,871. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. Marker Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.41.
Marker Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
