-$0.12 EPS Expected for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). Marker Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marker Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRKR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 22.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 439,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 483,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 27,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 35,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRKR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. 2,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,871. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. Marker Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

